Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif with a special post



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif might be ex-lovers, but that hasn’t hampered their strong friendship. The duo once dated each other, and post that they have always maintained close relations and have been there for each other. Not just personally, the two of them have also worked together in films that have been super successful and they enjoy a fan following on social media as a screen-pair as well.





Today, on Katrina’s 37th birthday, Salman made sure he made it special by posting a throwback picture from their film Tiger Zinda Hai wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

Check out the post below…