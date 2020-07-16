Riot Blockchain Boosts Its Hash Rate By 45% With 1,000 New Antminers By Cointelegraph

Riot Blockchain Boosts Its Hash Rate By 45% With 1,000 New Antminers
Publicly-listed (BTC) mining firm Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) expects to increase its hash rate by 45% after receiving 1,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers.
The batch of miners comprises the first of three tranches it ordered of Bitmain’s latest generation of miners, with the firm having recently purchased a total 2,000 S19 Pro and 1,040 S19 miners.
