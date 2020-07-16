‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Disses Haters In New Song ‘Drag Queens’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Real Housewife Monique Samuels has fired back at her haters and internet trolls in her new single, “Drag Queens.”

 “I was born ready, but I’m never done/ Try on ten just to find the right one/ Melanin pop bright like the sun-kissed and you wish to compare hun/ Be careful what you wish don’t you dare hun/ Tried to warn you see the message wasn’t clear hun. I am a woman of my word,” she raps in the snippet shared to Instagram.

