‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Disses Haters In New Song ‘Drag Queens’

Real Housewife Monique Samuels has fired back at her haters and internet trolls in her new single, “Drag Queens.”

“I was born ready, but I’m never done/ Try on ten just to find the right one/ Melanin pop bright like the sun-kissed and you wish to compare hun/ Be careful what you wish don’t you dare hun/ Tried to warn you see the message wasn’t clear hun. I am a woman of my word,” she raps in the snippet shared to Instagram.

She captioned the lyric video, “DRAG QUEENS DON’T PLAY! Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 16 as @enews exclusively debuts my full song and lyric video entitled “Drag Queens”!!!! Available on all streaming platforms this Friday July 17!.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac was initially supposed to return to Bravo in the spring, but due to COVID-19, the series was delayed. RHOP now returns to Bravo on Sunday, August 2, at 9/8c.