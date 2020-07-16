Report incoming detailing ‘toxic culture’ in Washington?

The Washington football franchise made headlines on Monday for finally retiring their team name. However, it seems the positivity for Daniel Snyder’s club is about to end on Thursday with a potentially damaging report that could expose the team’s toxic culture.

Before Washington’s NFL team made headlines for removing its team name, the club fired Alex Santos, their director of pro personnel, and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel.

While the move was originally viewed as an organizational shakeup for a club with new head coach Ron Rivera trying to build a new culture, the tone quickly shifted. As the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg highlighted, several reporters covering the team hinted at a potentially damaging story looming.