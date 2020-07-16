Report: Billionaire casino owner joins Mets ownership bid

The partnership that includes former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, as well as billionaire Steve Cohen, reportedly have some serious competition in their pursuits of owning the New York Mets.

On Wednesday, Thornton McEnery of the New York Post wrote that billionaire casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson is not only in for the Mets, but has linked up with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer, who head Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment have the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia 76ers, and Premier League club Crystal Palace among its assets.

McEnery adds that Adelson alone holds an estimated worth of $30 billion, and that Silver Lake is worth $43 billion.

McEnery explained:

Adelson is a sometimes divisive figure who comes out of the gambling world and could possibly have a difficult time getting through the approval process by MLB owners. Being a limited partner would give him stake in a team without the headache of approval.

A statement from Silver Lake went on to respond on Wednesday, saying that any report of the company joining in the bidding is not true:

“Any claim that Silver Lake is making or joining a bid for the NY Mets is entirely false and inaccurate.”