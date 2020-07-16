Red Bull ‘fires’ top US executives ‘who pushed for diversity and inclusion’

Red Bull has fired two top executives in the US who had lobbied for more diversity in the company and were blamed for the leak of a letter that criticized its ‘public silence’ on Black Lives Matter.

North America chief executive Stefan Kozak and North America president and chief marketing officer Amy Taylor were let go, the energy drink company said Tuesday.

While Red Bull employees in the US have been lobbying for the company to be more vocal about racism, Red Bull’s billionaire CEO Dietrich Mateschitz is a Donald Trump admirer who has spoken out against ‘political correctness’.

No official reason was given for Kozak and Taylor’s departure, but sources told Business Insider that Red Bull HQ in Austria is thought to have fired them in ‘retaliation’ for the leaks.

The leaked letter signed by more than 300 employees had criticized the company for ‘saying nothing’ amid the global anti-racism protests and ‘abandoning the communities we claim to support and foster in their of greatest need’.

Both Kozak and Taylor are said to have pushed for more diversity and inclusion but Taylor was ‘met with opposition’ when she called for the company to take a more public stand on racism, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A third executive, head of global culture marketing Florian Klaass, has also left after he allegedly approved a racist slide shown in a meeting.

The leaked slide, shown at a meeting in Detroit earlier this year, is said to have shown racist stereotypes from countries around the world.

It is said to have shown ‘they do our laundry’ on Mexico, ‘they make our stuff’ on China, ‘evil-doers’ on the Middle East with an arrow indicating ‘bombs go here’, and ‘zoo animals come from here’ on Africa.

Reports say that US employees had urged against the use of the slide but that Klaass and his team had gone ahead with it anyway.

The slide was shown to more than 100 attendees and was meant as a serious effort to show how Red Bull is a global organization, insiders said.

Red Bull’s headquarters are in Austria where the energy drink was first sold in 1987, before it broke into the US market in the 1990s and became the dominant player by the mid-2000s.

The company’s global CEO is Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, who has an estimated fortune of $26billion and owns a private island in Fiji.

In a 2017 interview, Mateschitz expressed sympathy with Donald Trump and said the new president ‘simply needs ‘.

‘I don’t think he’s as much of an idiot as he’s made out to be,’ he said. ‘When you speak to Americans you often hear that they’re essentially happy to have a new administration. There was plenty to question about the previous one.’

The firm also owns a series of sports franchises including a Formula One team and the New York Red Bulls soccer team.

Two employees told Business Insider that the offensive slide had been reported to HR but that no action had been taken.

Others claim that the company leadership saw the Black Lives Matter protests as an American issue which did not affect the global brand.

Taylor and Kozak are said to have worked together over the last several years on efforts to increase diversity at Red Bull.

Taylor wanted the company to speak out about racism and was working on a project to increase black representation but the company leadership was ‘not interested’, sources claim.

The Red Bull F1 team did put a statement out on June 22 speaking of its ‘determination to tackle the challenges that we as a sport, but also society, are facing’, saying that racism ‘has no place in our modern world’.

The main Red Bull Instagram account posted a black square on June 2 in an online trend called Blackout Tuesday, which many celebrities used as a way of showing support for Black Lives Matter but which others criticised as drowning out discussion on the subject.

Red Bull has not publicly commented on why Taylor and Kozak have left the company. They said Klaass’ departure was part of downsizing, AdWeek reports.

The June 1 letter signed by more than 300 workers asked the company to ‘take meaningful action in the fight to end racial injustice’ in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The company replied to the employees’ letter on June 26, writing: ‘We reject racism in every form, we always have, and we always will.

‘Anyone who knows anything about our company knows this.’

Staff had reportedly been warned that Kozak and Taylor’s jobs were under threat if any more sensitive information was leaked, after executives in Austria were thought to have blamed them for the leak of the letter.

Another email written by Kozak referred to ‘the murder of George Floyd and countless others’ and voiced support for peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.

However, Kozak reportedly told employees on June 17 that the brand would not make further public comments on the matter.

Alexandre Ruberti and Marc Rosenmayr are said to be leading Red Bull North America until permanent replacements can be found.

In a statement the company said: ‘Red Bull has always put people and their dreams and accomplishments at its core and values the contribution of each and every person—no matter who they are.

‘We want everyone who feels this way to be welcome in Red Bull.’

.com has contacted Red Bull for additional comment.