Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels Drops Debut Rap Song “Drag Queens”: Listen!

Still, Monique isn’t sure how her RHOP co-stars will react to “Drag Queens.”

“They’ll probably just listen to the hook, which is, you know, drag queens don’t play, you know, probably just relate that to the whole line last year when I said, ‘I’ll drag you pregnant,'” she shares. “But if you listen to the whole song, you’ll see that it’s much more than just a play off of those words. But I am saying you know I came to work, I came to slay. That’s my mindset whenever I’m filming, or just in general.”

This new musical venture has allowed Monique to rediscover her love of music, especially rap.

“I started writing poetry when I was in like fifth grade. And then when I was in high school, a friend of mine said you know what you should take these poems and make them into songs, like you should rap songs,” Monique explains. “And I was like, ok I’ll try it and my love of music developed back then, and I was pursuing a career in the music industry after I left college. And so it’s always been a part of me.”