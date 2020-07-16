Raiders Nicoll-Klokstad roasted for blown try

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart would’ve no doubt been shaking his head after witnessing a certain try go begging during his side’s clash with the Roosters on Thursday night.

The Raiders were victorious over the Roosters 24-20 in a thriller at the SCG.

However, late in the first half, Canberra had a golden opportunity to score a try when they produced an easy overlap by the time fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad got his hands on the ball.

All Nicoll-Klokstad needed to do was to pass the ball off to his winger Nick Cotric who would’ve likely crossed over untouched in the corner.

But the Raiders fullback chose to hold on to the ball, only to botch the moment and give the pass off too late and lose possession.

Canberra blew a try-scoring opportunity before halftime (Nine)

“You’d have to say they’ve absolutely blown that, the Raiders,” Andrew Johns said on Nine’s commentary.

During the half-time break, North Queensland great Johnathan Thurston was critical Nicoll-Klokstad’s decision to hold on to the ball and not pass it off to Cotric.

Thurston said you simply can’t give premiership favourite teams “missed opportunities.”

“They certainly could’ve scored here, and they should’ve,” Thurston said.

“You can’t go giving the Roosters missed opportunities. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad should’ve hit his 105kg winger here. For some reason, he’s held the ball.

“When you’re playing against the premiership favourites you need to ice those.”

