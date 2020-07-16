Quavo Reveals How Saweetie Is Showing Him “How to Love” in Candid Interview

Likewise, Saweetie says that he’s helped her improve in any areas she previously “struggled” with, like communication. She explains, “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté… I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

And while the pair was more than willing to gush over each other and the influence they’ve had on each other’s life, GQ says they wanted to keep their hopes for the future private.

Though one can surmise from their actions and words that they’re in this for the long haul. For Saweetie’s recent birthday, Quavo bought her not one, but two pricey Birkins from Hermès, a move that had her doing the splits. Literally. A viral video shows the artist dropping into a split after she opened the gifts.

Clearly, Quavo knows his way to a girl’s heart.