Quality Control’s Pee Responds To Migos: You Are Not Always Going To End W/ The People You Started With!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas posted a lengthy message via his Instagram page about the new lawsuit filed by the Migos — he says he understands this is business.

“We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego,” Pee writes.

