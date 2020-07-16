Quality Control’s Pee Responds To Migos: You Are Not Always Going To End W/ The People You Started With!!

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas posted a lengthy message via his Instagram page about the new lawsuit filed by the Migos — he says he understands this is business.

“We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego,” Pee writes.

Migos have filed a lawsuit against the attorney Damien Granderson, claiming that he “robbed and cheated [them] out of millions of dollars,”

per THR.

“The problem that I have been struggling with in this business as black man is jealousy, hate, division, and lack of communication. I was a millionaire before I got in the music business and for me to know the sacrifices I have made for the people that I have invested in and put every dollar, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense,” he continues, going on to defend his label.

“I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices. I am a student of this game and I have watched several black record label owner’s get destroyed by the same things that I am facing right now,” he says.

You can read the full message below.