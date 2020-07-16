Public records show the US Internal Revenue Service signed a deal, on July 15th, with Coinbase to use its blockchain tracing software for one year, for $124,950 (Michael McSweeney/The Block)

Michael McSweeney / The Block:

Public records show the US Internal Revenue Service signed a deal, on July 15th, with Coinbase to use its blockchain tracing software for one year, for $124,950  —  Public records show that the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has inked a deal with crypto exchange company Coinbase to use its Coinbase Analytics blockchain tracing software.

