Prosecutors Allege Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-GF Ghislaine Maxwell Is Married!!

In court earlier this week, prosecutors made a startling revelation in court that Jeffrey Epstein alleged child abuse accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is married.

Prosecutors say that Maxwell had “declined” to identify her spouse to court officials.

“In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose … identity she declined to provide to pretrial services,” assistant US attorney Alison Moe told Judge Alison Nathan.

She continued, “There is no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets and no details whatsoever.”

The media is trying to identify Maxwell’s alleged spouse — but it is thought that she could have tied the knot to save her assets.

Maxwell was linked to tech CEO Scott Borgerson in 2019 and even stayed at one of his mansions following Epstein’s death. He has not been confirmed as her spouse.

A real estate agent reportedly told an FBI agent that the buyers for a property had introduced themselves as “Scott and Janet Marshall, who both have British accents.”

“Scott Marshall told her that the … that he was retired from the British military and he was currently working on writing a book. Janet Marshall described herself as a journalist who wants privacy. They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and that they were setting up an LLC,” the prosecutor wrote.

“Following [Maxwell’s] arrest, the real estate agent saw a photograph of [Maxwell] in the media and realized that the person who had introduced herself as Janet Marshall … was the defendant, Ghislaine Maxwell.”