Prosecutors Allege Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-GF Ghislaine Maxwell Is Married!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

In court earlier this week, prosecutors made a startling revelation in court that Jeffrey Epstein alleged child abuse accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is married.

Prosecutors say that Maxwell had “declined” to identify her spouse to court officials.

“In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose … identity she declined to provide to pretrial services,” assistant US attorney Alison Moe told Judge Alison Nathan.

