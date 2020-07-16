Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Bradley Lamb
The cause of death for pregnant Youtube star, Nicole Thea, has finally been revealed.

Thea, 24, was eight months pregnant, and her family believes she and her unborn son died due to a “massive heart attack,” per the Daily Mail.

“She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” Thea’s uncle Charles Murray told the outlet. “She was a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible — but we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

