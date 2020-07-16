Peter V’landys avoids NRL nightmare after COVID-19 spike

The NRL has avoided a radical move which nearly saw the competition’s Queensland teams relocated to NSW in order to keep the season running.

Nine News rugby league reporter Danny Weidler confirmed on Thursday evening that ARLC chairman Peter V’landys had successfully arranged a solution to allow the competition’s Queensland to remain in their state and avoid a move to NSW.

South-west Sydney has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the last week, with around 40 cases now linked to an outbreak at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

Earlier this week the Queensland government banned anyone who lives in, or has recently visited Campbelltown or Liverpool, from entering the state.

Weidler had revealed on Thursday morning a potential change of policy regarding hotspot testing, and said NRL boss Peter V’landys had been in talks with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in an urgent attempt to find a resolution to the escalating crisis.

“This is part of an attempt to keep the competition going in its current state,” Weidler said.

“There’s a need to sort this out urgently given Brisbane plays the Wests Tigers tomorrow night.”

Weidler confirmed there was talks about placing Queensland teams in hotel quarantine when they return to their home state, which wouldn’t be well received by players or their families.

The Tigers have already sent two players and a member of their coaching staff for COVID-19 tests, with winger David Nofoaluma, prop Josh Aloiai, and assistant coach Brett Hodgson all being tested.

“We’re following protocols by sending them straight for testing,” Tigers coach Michael Maguire said.

“I’m sure those things will continue to happen over the next period of time.

“We understand that’s going to happen at the moment and we will be diligent about making sure the game is safe, everyone is safe and when we heard they needed to go do that, they jumped in the car and were straight off for a test.”

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (AAP)

If the Queensland government had implemented tighter border restrictions that would’ve prevented movement between the states, Weidler said the NRL’s fallback position could’ve been to move the entire competition to New South Wales.

“That’s been the NRL’s preferred option, rather than taking the competition to Queensland,” he said earlier.

“Moving the Queensland teams to Sydney involves less disruption and less cost.”

The Round 12 match between the Tigers and the Warriors, currently set down for Campbelltown Stadium, could also be moved to a different venue.

On Tuesday the NRL announced all non-Queensland based teams would revert back to the original Project Apollo biosecurity protocols, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Sydney.