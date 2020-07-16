Penrite Racing boss Barry Ryan reveals hidden cost of COVID-19 exile

The boss of one of the Victorian-based Supercars teams has outlined the sacrifices staff and their families are making to keep the series running.

Penrite Racing was one of the five Victorian teams forced to head interstate last week, following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

They’re now on the road for the foreseeable future, with quarantine restrictions making it impractical to return home between races.

Team boss Barry Ryan has told Wide World of Sports the families back home are still very much part of the squad.

“It’s tough on some guys, their wives back in Melbourne have got younger children so they are back doing home schooling,” he said.

“The wives are going to need really good support, so we’re just working that out at the moment, how we can help them while their partners are away.

“There’s an open invitation for all our crew, if they need to go home, we’ll get them home.

Anton de Pasquale in action for Penrite Racing at Sydney Motorsport Park. (Supercars)

“There’s only a couple of single guys in our team, for them being on the road isn’t a problem. It’s probably better, they’re getting fed and they don’t have to fend for themselves!”

Ryan outlined how his team had less than 12 hours to pack up and hit the road last week.

“I actually had a text from someone in the media the day before, asking me how we’d go if we had to leave the state tomorrow,” he said.

“My first thought was it was a joke and it wouldn’t happen, so I didn’t stress about it. By 11am the next day we had a phone call from Supercars asking if we could pack our gear and get out by midnight.

“We just had to do it. Luckily the cars weren’t in a million pieces at the time, they were 80 percent complete so it was just a couple of hours work to get the wheels back on.

“The most important thing was addressing the staff and finding out who could commit and who couldn’t.

David Reynolds makes a pitstop at Sydney Motorsport Park. (Supercars)

“Within 30 minutes of that we’d sent people home to pack and say goodbye. Then it was just a matter of getting the truck packed and hitting the road.”

The crew spent some time at team owner Betty Klimenko’s property in the New South Wales Southern Highlands, before moving to Sydney Motorsport Park this week, ahead of this weekend’s race.

Another spanner was thrown in the works yesterday, with the team now heading for Brisbane next week, in order to avoid quarantine when entering the Northern Territory for the following round of the series.

“We’ve got to do it in the interests of the sport, if we don’t do it, where’s the sport going to head?” Ryan asked.

“We’ve all got sponsors, we’ve got to look after the TV networks and make sure the sport keeps going.

“We’ve really got no choice, we’ve got to suck it up and keep doing it.

“It’s really only affecting the Victorian and New South Wales teams at the moment, but I guess Queensland might have their turn at some point, you just never know.

“Right now it’s a matter of getting though this weekend. Things are changing day-by-day, it’s a matter of ticking one box at a time and then re-assessing.”

While teams have been on the road for less than a fortnight to date, the category is conscious of the fact there is no certainty about when they can return home.

“That’s a worry, but Supercars are all over that,” Ryan said.

“They know we’ve got to look after the mental health of all our staff. But at the same time we recognise the sport has to go on, so if it extends to August or September we have to find a way to deal with it.

“There’s not many options because you can’t go home. If you go back to Victoria you’ve got to quarantine when you come back to the team.

“We’re working hard in the background right now to figure out how to manage that.”

Ryan said he didn’t expect there’d be any threat at this stage to the sport’s showpiece event, the Bathurst 1000 in October, noting that teams would do anything to race at the iconic venue, even if it requires a period of quarantine beforehand.

He was full of praise for the sport’s bosses for their agility in keeping the series running.

“There’s a lot of work going on in the background with the guys from Supercars, they’re doing a great job dealing with the various governments and making sure they understand what they can and can’t do,” he said.

“It’s also up to us to make sure the governments understand how responsible the sport is, all the teams are really on board with making sure that we’re not doing silly things.

“Nobody is going out to pubs at night, everybody is being really proactive in making sure we don’t mess it up.”

Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds. (Getty)

With all 10 Supercars teams to be based in south-east Queensland from next week, teams that already have their headquarters in that region have opened their doors to their rivals, offering to share workshop space and training facilities.

Noting that a number of key parts are common across all teams, Ryan was confident there was no issue that can’t be fixed while they’re away from their regular base.

“There’s nothing really major we can’t do on the road,” he said.

“There’s a lot of control parts on the cars, so if you ran out of transmissions for example you could borrow one off another team.

“The biggest thing is the comfort of home. We can pretty much run the race team, we’re just missing the familiarity of being home.”