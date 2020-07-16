Palisade Peach Festival 2020 canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

The annual Palisade Peach Festival, usually held in August, has been canceled this year, according to local officials.

The Palisade Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation Wednesday in a news release.

Cancellation of the 2020 festival was the result of of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic and to minimize the risk and spreading of COVID-19.

“We at the chamber feel the need to do all we can on our part to be vigilant in the interest of the health of our valley,” said Andrew Weber, executive director of the chamber, in the release.

A hard freeze — 19 degrees — in April devastated the Western Slope peach crop and early estimates were up to a 95% loss.

Weber, in the release, said a festival has never been canceled because of a crop freeze.

“We encourage all to visit and purchase Palisade peaches from our local growers, their stands and farmers markets,” Weber said. “We have never postponed a festival due to a peach freeze and did not this year. There are Palisade peaches locally, and let us celebrate by having a peach.”

Planning for the 2021 festival is underway.