Palisade Peach Festival 2020 canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The annual Palisade Peach Festival, usually held in August, has been canceled this year, according to local officials.

The Palisade Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation Wednesday in a news release.

Cancellation of the 2020 festival was the result of of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic and to minimize the risk and spreading of COVID-19.

“We at the chamber feel the need to do all we can on our part to be vigilant in the interest of the health of our valley,” said Andrew Weber, executive director of the chamber, in the release.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR