Pakistan player back in squad after positive coronavirus test | Cricket News







A Pakistan player has been cleared to return to the squad after undergoing a precautionary period of self-isolation, the ECB said on Thursday.

“The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of previous COVID-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player,” the governing body said in a statement.

“The player has since returned two negative tests with no risk of infection to other players and staff.”

Pakistan arrived in the UK last month and are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is against England.