Ottawa in talks with Lloyd’s of London for insurance partnership to withstand ‘black swan’ events

In the aftermath of the initial virus-driven shutdowns in March, insurers, including Lloyd’s, which is the largest commercial insurer in Canada, are gearing up to sell specific pandemic insurance and other products that would help companies weather a second wave of the virus. Before COVID-19, there was little appetite for such products, Neal said, noting that after an Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 threatened to spread widely, German reinsurer Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. offered a pandemic product that got no uptake whatsoever.

“Nobody bought the coverage — not a single customer,” Neil said.

Part of the reluctance might be cost, he said, while another factor is that people tend to resist paying for coverage for conceivable but possibly distant events. By way of example, he noted that in California — home of the San Andreas fault — earthquake coverage is purchased by only 13 per cent of homeowners.

A further challenge for individuals, the insurance industry and governments is to prepare for trigger events that may not even be known.

“The idea with black swan (coverage) is let’s not solve yesterday’s problem, let’s solve tomorrow’s problem,” said Neal.