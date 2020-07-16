One in three firms are preparing to lay off staff before furlough ends in October

Almost a third of firms are preparing to lay off staff, according to a devastating report, as Boris Johnson prepares to ditch the working from home guidance and send millions back to the office.

The threat of mass lay-offs in the report comes ahead of figures which are today expected to show the biggest fall in employment since the 1980s as the true economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic emerges.

There are fears the dire economic situation is being compounded by millions of workers staying at home – in line with official government guidance – meaning newly reopened shops and restaurants are suffering from low footfall.

Boris Johnson will use a press conference on Friday to implore Brits to get back to the office and unveil his roadmap for emerging from lockdown to boost the economy and get cash back on the High Street, as reported by The Sun.

Currently more than one million firms are claiming taxpayer support through the Job Retention Scheme, which is paying the wages of 9.4million workers.

The newly released poll of 7,400 firms by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found that almost three in ten expect to decrease their workforce before the furlough scheme ends in October. A similar proportion (28 per cent) have already laid off staff since the lockdown began.

Boris Johnson will use a press conference on Friday implore Brits to get back to the office and unveil his roadmap for emerging from lockdown, while balancing the fears of a second wave of the deadly pandemic

The continued economic malaise has spurred the PM to unveil his new ‘Contain Framework’ on Friday that is designed to show workers the virus is under control in their local area.

Official data fails to show true extent of jobs crisis, says analysis firm Britain’s official unemployment figures are masking the ‘true scale of joblessness’, a think tank warned today. The Office for National Statistics; latest figures say that 34,000 more people were out of work – taking the total to 1.3million. But the Resolution Foundation has said that the 23 per cent drop in average hours worked from the start of lockdown to the end of April is far more telling. Resolution Foundation chief economist Mike Brewer said: ‘Britain is in the midst of an unprecedented economic shock that is profoundly affecting millions of people’s jobs. ‘Unemployment is forecast to hit 4 million for the first ever. And yet our official data is failing to show the true extent of this jobs crisis.’

It is hoped this will tempt people back into the office, alongside the ‘whack-a-mole’ strategy where they will look at extra measures to try and prevent a feared second wave of the deadly disease.

This will include a new grading system when it is safe to travel. The public will still be urged to use public transport between 9am-4pm, rather than at rush hour. And to cycle or walk to work if it is possible to do so.

A Whitehall source told The Sun: ‘We are looking at the messaging – it will look at grading the times people travel.

‘There is a lot of extra capacity on public transport that is not being used.

‘People will be told that if you avoid the rush hour, the crush times, it is safe to travel.

‘The final messaging is still being worked on – but there is generally recognition that we have got to get people back onto public transport.

‘The message will encourage the public to use the networks a little more, the blanket ban will go and will be replaced with a nuanced system.’

The report from the British Chamber of Commerce also said that job prospects are bleaker at firms with ten or more staff, as more than four in ten expect to make redundancies in the next three months.

UK economy set for ‘incomplete V-shaped’ recovery, says Bank of England expert The UK economy is set for an ‘incomplete V-shaped’ recovery from the coronavirus crisis with a bounce back likely to stall at the end of 2020 because of rising unemployment, according to a Bank of England policymaker. Bank interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said an anticipated increase in the number of people without work, likely caused by the removal of Government support in the coming months, will slow consumer spending. Meanwhile, continued social distancing in key parts of the economy like the hospitality sector and lingering coronavirus fears which may stop some shoppers from returning to the high street could also hinder growth. Ms Tenreyro predicted an ‘interrupted’ or ‘incomplete’ V-shaped recovery as an initial rebound in activity loses steam towards the end of the year.

At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Boris Johnson said he cannot wave a ‘magic wand’ to save millions of jobs under threat from coronavirus.

Capital Economics said it expects today’s report by the Office for National Statistics will show around 210,000 people lost their jobs in May, the biggest spike since the recession in the mid-1980s.

The report – compiled in conjunction with Totaljobs – found recruitment also ground to a halt, with just 25% of firms looking to take on new hires in another grim record for the report.

The figures come amid mounting fears of mass unemployment as businesses shed staff to cope with the fall out from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has already set out a three point plan to bolster the economy, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Bailey was understood to be shocked by deserted town and city centres and fears they are holding the economy back.

He has urged the Government to start lifting the remaining lockdown restrictions, get people back on public transport and get people back to work – warning the country will be in a recession for a ‘long ‘ if it does not heed his words.

And he appeared in front of the influential 1922 Committee and said that train usage was 20 per cent lower than usual.

One MP on the conference call with Mr Bailey told the Daily Telegraph: ‘The point he was making is that the only way we are going to revive central London and other city centres is if people feel confident about using public transport.

Mr Johnson is expected to ask civil servants to lead the way in physically returning to work in order to set an example to the nation.

A majority of civil servants have worked from home during the coronavirus crisis but Whitehall departments are now drawing up Covid risk assessments to determine how many staff can physically return.

The BCC welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcements in last week’s summer statement – including a Job Retention Bonus scheme, which will give £1,000 to firms for each furloughed employee they bring back to work.

People on The Central Line on London underground on Wednesday morning

Hannah Essex, co-executive director at British Chambers of Commerce said the government ‘should consider additional support for employers before the autumn Budget to reduce the overall cost of employment and prevent substantial redundancies’

He also unveiled a Kickstart Scheme and an apprenticeship recovery programme to help shore up the jobs market.

Boris Johnson admits jobs WILL be lost after OBR watchdog warned 4MILLION could be on the dole queue by next year Boris Johnson insisted he does not have a ‘magic wand’ to save jobs today as he admitted that a wave of redundancies is looming. The PM said ‘no-one should underestimate the challenges’ the UK faces after the government’s watchdog warned four million people could be on the dole queue by next year. A dire assessment from the Office for Budget Responsibility yesterday also suggested public debt will rise by around £700billion over the next five years as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Pressed by Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs over what he would do to help prop up firms struggling to survive, Mr Johnson stressed the huge support being provided by the state. But he said: ‘We cannot, I’m afraid, simply with a magic wand ensure that every single job that was being done before the crisis is retained after the crisis.’ Sir Keir also demanded to know what ministers were doing to prepare for a second spike of coronavirus in the Autumn. The premier shot back: ‘Not only are we getting on with implementing the preparations for a potential new spike, but he will know that the Government is engaged in record investments in the NHS.’

But the BCC and Totaljobs urged him to take more action, calling for a temporary cut in National Insurance contributions to help protect businesses and jobs.

Hannah Essex, co-executive director at BCC, said: ‘Many businesses are suffering from an historic cash crunch and reduced demand, meaning firms will still face tough decisions despite welcome interventions made in the summer statement.

‘The Government should consider additional support for employers before the autumn Budget to reduce the overall cost of employment and prevent substantial redundancies.’

She also said the Government could consider support to ‘upskill and reskill’ employees as businesses adapt to changing working practices after the lockdown.

At least 150,000 jobs have already been cut or put at risk at more than 60 major British employers during lockdown, according to recent analysis by the PA news agency.

Overall, around 75,000 job losses were announced last month alone.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday that Britain could be facing an unemployment rate surging potentially as high as 13% from just under 4% now.

But there are some tentative signs of recovery, according to Totaljobs, which has seen a 30% month-on-month increase in the number of roles being advertised on its website for June.

Sectors benefiting from easing lockdown restrictions saw big rises in vacancies – up 51% across retail, 47% for travel and 23% for hospitality.

A Government spokeswoman said: ‘Throughout the pandemic, we have acted with speed to safeguard jobs and incomes, with our support package totalling £160 billion so far.

‘The Plan for Jobs announced last week, including the Job Retention Bonus and the new Kickstart Scheme, will give businesses the confidence to retain and hire, and to create new jobs in every part of our country.’

UK banks propose ‘student loans style’ scheme to help businesses pay back £46bn Covid debt over longer period over fears 800,000 firms will go bust

Lobby group TheCityUK says scheme could save thousands of companies

Banks want to hand control of loans to HMRC with Treasury guaranteeing them

Coronavirus loans would likely be paid back over ten years – but some not at all

Up to three million jobs and 800,000 small and medium-sized businesses are at risk if companies cannot defer repayment on up to £46billion of Government-guaranteed loans and debt, experts warned today.

Banking lobby group TheCityUK has said recapitalisation of these loans is ‘essential’ to protect SMEs and businesses will need help tackling debt which could ‘hold them back or drag them under’.

Their report calls for the creation of a new student loans-style scheme, where businesses could convert unmanageable loans into means-tested tax liabilities.

Coronavirus loans would likely be paid back over ten years – and payments wouldn’t begin until a business could afford it, meaning like many student loans they may never be paid back at all.

Banks want the Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs to run the scheme with the taxpayer swallowing any of the debt not handed back by companies.

The coronavirus crisis has seen businesses borrow £46bn in emergency loans that experts believe should be paid back like a student loans over ten years

Banks in London want the Treasury to guarantee the loans and HMRC to run the scheme

The Government has guaranteed nearly £43billion-worth of loans to businesses across the country, with the Treasury digging deep to help a faltering economy hit by the coronavirus crisis.

As ministers ordered Britons to stay at home unless they had to shop for food in March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised to do ‘whatever it takes’ to support the companies whose business would be decimated by the decision.

It meant launching three Government-backed loans, the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS), a similar scheme for larger businesses called CLBILS, and the bounce-back loans, which help out some of the smallest companies.

The Treasury is backing more than 80% of the loans – up to 100% – but the guarantees are to the lender rather than the borrower, so companies unable to meet the repayments of their share of the loan would still default.

Repayments are due to begin in March 2021, but TheCityUK warned there was a need to ‘act quickly’ given furlough schemes and rent deferrals are due to come to an end.

The UK Recovery Corporation, as proposed by the group chaired by HSBC chairman Mark Tucker, would convert the loans into ‘new products allowing them to manage their debt in a more sustainable way and achieved without being put into default’.

The proposed Business Repayment Plan, for those using the Bounce Back Loan Scheme or CBILS loans under £250,000, would see the loan balance turned into a tax obligation and repaid through the tax system, much like student loans are repaid now.

Larger loans of up to £1 million under the CBILS would be converted into an unsecured loan or preferred share capital.

Sir Adrian Montague, Chairman of TheCityUK’s leadership council, said: ‘Covid-19 is a 100-year storm which has caused untold economic damage.

‘The government’s support schemes have been the essential sandbags holding back the flood, protecting businesses and saving jobs.

‘However, with tough trading conditions forecast to remain, paying back these loans will be challenging for many SMEs. To secure a strong recovery, action must be taken now to help them sustainably retrench, rebuild and return to growth.’

Omar Ali, chairman of the group’s recapitalisation technical working group said ‘hundreds of thousands of businesses’ could struggle with debt the have built up during the pandemic.

He added: ‘Our analysis suggests that some sectors may enter into difficulty as early as autumn this year.

‘That is why taking action now is vital if we are to help businesses get back onto a stable footing as we emerge from the pandemic, and will ultimately support the UK’s economic recovery and fuel its future return to growth.’

The taxpayer could be saddled with a £34bn bill as thousands of loans handed out under emergency Covid schemes turn sour.

Treasury figures show £46.3bn has now been lent to 1.1m firms, including £31.7bn lent to 1m of the UK’s smallest companies through the Bounce Back scheme.

But the UK’s budget watchdog has said losses under these taxpayer-backed schemes could hit £33.7bn in the worst-case scenario, as the economic downturn caused by the pandemic bites.

It added that an eye-watering 40pc of Bounce Back borrowers are expected to default. Experts fear that the debt pile will become a millstone, and hold back a UK economic recovery as firms try to rebuild.

The new head of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Richard Hughes, said: ‘The longer the crisis goes on, the more likely it becomes that Government-guaranteed loans become less of a facilitator of the recovery and more of a burden, because firms have built up large stocks of debt which they will struggle to write off. The more that debt is a burden on companies, the less they will invest.’

The taxpayer could be saddled with a £34bn bill as thousands of loans handed out under emergency Covid schemes turn sour

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Committee, he said a massive write-off of the toxic debt might be the only way to save the economy from stagnation.

The OBR thinks that by the end of September, six months from when Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) began to launch emergency loans, banks will have lent £76bn across the various programmes.

Of that, £53bn will have been handed to small firms in Bounce Back loans, while the rest to slightly bigger firms under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and very large companies under the scaled-up CLBILS.

As companies struggle to pay off debt, in the best-case scenario the OBR thinks the taxpayer will be left to foot an £8.6bn bill.

Under its central or most-likely scenario, this rises to £16.9bn.

But the losses spiral to £33.7bn in the worst-case scenario in its fiscal sustainability report.

Most will flow from the Bounce Back scheme, since this is the largest and carries few conditions regarding the viability of the business borrowing the money. The Government has also agreed to bear 100pc of any losses which banks suffer under the Bounce Back scheme when borrowers fail to repay the loans, compared to 80pc under CBILS and CLBILS.

Lobby groups and economists want the Government to adapt the way emergency loans are repaid, to take the pressure off firms and allow them to thrive.

Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: ‘Unless we restructure repayments, directors may find it difficult to invest, and this will hold back the economy as a whole. One way the Treasury could ease the load would be by converting loans to a student loan-style system, where firms pay back based on the profits they make.’

Hughes suggested a similar approach. He said repayments could be linked to revenue, and any amount left after a certain period would be written off.

Britain’s banks are preparing for up to 50pc of Bounce Back loans to turn sour. Many fear their reputation could be battered if they take a heavy-handed approach to pursuing the loans.