Offset Buys 2 Yr Old Daughter A $20K Hermes Birkin Purse To Carry Her Toys!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Most ladies would love to receive a gift of a $20K Hermes Birkin bag. But Offset’s daughter Kulture – not so much.

That’s because Kulture, who is also rapper Cardi B’s daughter is only two years old.

Offset surprised his daughter by buying the tot a gorgeous pink Birkin. But Kulture was much more interested in toys and candy, than in fashion.

Watch:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR