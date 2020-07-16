Offset Buys 2 Yr Old Daughter A $20K Hermes Birkin Purse To Carry Her Toys!!

Most ladies would love to receive a gift of a $20K Hermes Birkin bag. But Offset’s daughter Kulture – not so much.

That’s because Kulture, who is also rapper Cardi B’s daughter is only two years old.

Offset surprised his daughter by buying the tot a gorgeous pink Birkin. But Kulture was much more interested in toys and candy, than in fashion.

Watch:

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, American rapper and songwriter. He is a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos, alongside his cousin Quavo and his cousin once-removed Takeoff. He is also an investor in esports organization FaZe Clan.

He’s married to female rap sensation Cardi B. Cardi is recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B is known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, which have received widespread media coverage.

She is the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, also appearing among the ten highest-certified female artists and having the top certified song by a female rap artist.

She is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards. In 2018, Time included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.