Off-roading sim MudRunner now available on Android and iOS

Off-roading simulation game MudRunner Mobile has launched on Android and iOS.
Ostensibly, this appears to be a mobile port of the MudRunner PC game that launched in 2017.
In MudRunner Mobile, you can drive 16 Soviet-era trucks through realistic mud across 15 open world environments.
The game tasks you with completing various objectives scattered throughout designated challenge maps, although there are sandbox-style areas for free driving as well.
You can see more of the game in action in this trailer:
MudRunner Mobile is available for $8.49 CAD on the App Store and $9.49 on the Google Play Store.