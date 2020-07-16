Home Technology Off-roading sim MudRunner now available on Android and iOS

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Off-roading simulation game MudRunner Mobile has launched on Android and iOS.

Ostensibly, this appears to be a mobile port of the MudRunner PC game that launched in 2017.

In MudRunner Mobile, you can drive 16 Soviet-era trucks through realistic mud across 15 open world environments.

The game tasks you with completing various objectives scattered throughout designated challenge maps, although there are sandbox-style areas for free driving as well.

You can see more of the game in action in this trailer:

MudRunner Mobile is available for $8.49 CAD on the App Store and $9.49 on the Google Play Store.

