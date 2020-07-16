OCTO Telematics Announces OCTO Smart KeyLess

Article content continued

OCTO Smart KeyLess provides the tools needed to support and simplify the work of fleet managers in a time of ‘post lockdown’. It provides a touchless rental process helping to ensure the safety of drivers, while increasing the efficiency of the rental process. OCTO Smart KeyLess is also fully compatible with other OCTO solutions, including those dedicated to the ‘New Normal’ such as OCTO PurePlace (pureplace.octotelematics.com) a solution to sanitize a vehicles and controlled environments, as well as solutions for more advanced Fleet Management and Insurance Telematics.

ABOUT OCTO

Founded in 2002, OCTO is a leading provider of telematic services and advanced data analytics for the insurance sector, and increasingly one of the leading companies offering solutions for Fleet Telematics and Smart Mobility. With OCTO’s unique propositions already established in the field of Insurtech and Smart Mobility, OCTO continues to expand in new sectors and international markets. In the context of an increasingly connected world, OCTO’s advanced analytics and its set of IoT Big Data, generates actionable analytics giving life to a new era of Smart Telematics. Today it has over 6 million connected users and the largest database of vehicle telematics data in the world, with over 280 billion miles of driving data collected and 480,000 claims and insurance events analysed. It also manages over 400,000 vehicle rentals per month.

