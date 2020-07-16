NYC Nanny Caught On Camera Abusing & Punching Baby w/ Fist!! (Video)

A New York City nanny is being accused of eating a 9 month old baby, and the incident was captured on video. MTO News has obtained the graphic footage of the assault.

We warn you, it is extremely disturbing

Abena Yeboah, 71, a Bronx woman has been charged with child abuse of an infant that was in her care. Abena worked as a nanny for a well-to-do Black couple who lived in New Jersey.

