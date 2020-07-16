NRL news, Warriors ‘Bush Shirt’ jersey slammed by Andrew Johns

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has slammed the Warriors’ ‘Bush Shirt’ jersey, explaining how it alienates grass-roots fan bases vital to the NRL.

The ‘Bush Shirt’ jersey, as it was named, uses the “traditional Wellington colours of yellow and black, with inspiration from the Kiwi bush shirt.” The strip was initially set to be worn during the Warriors’ Wellington clash with the Cowboys, before COVID-19 enforced a long Australian stay for the New Zealand-based club.

The jersey, debuted against the Titans last round, was savaged by fans in some hysterical posts on social media but Johns was less than amused, outlining the consequences of meddling with your colours in a passionate warning for other clubs.

The Warriors ‘Bush Shirt’ jersey turned head last weekend in the NRL. (Getty) (Getty)

“We spoke about this off-air, the Warriors’ jersey. What is that?!” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth. “A club has to stand for something, and people and the fans stand by your colours.

“When kids are born, they’re born into clubs. Their families support a certain club and there is a jumper. That jumper should not change. Should not change.

“You get these marketing peanuts who get in there and want to change jumpers and do this and do that. You’re taking the piss.

“Your supporters, a lot of them are working-class people doing their best to put food on the table, pay their mortgage, and you expect them to go out every year and go and spend another $150 on a jersey.

“I can understand for charity rounds, Women in League, something like that. But keep your jersey, keep your colours. That’s your colours you live and die by. You play in the same jersey.”

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler suggested it was an overseas model attempting to be replicated at home in a bid to stoke a bit of buzz and revenue from yearly merchandise sales.

“If you look at the English Premier League, they always have a system where your home jersey never changes but then your away jersey changes every year,” he said.

“You can see Manchester United, Liverpool running around in different jerseys over time. Whether you go to that sort of system where you can create a bit of interest and some revenue.”

But Johns was not buying it, as he recalled a time when he was forced to wear an alternate strip while playing at Newcastle.

“I remember one year at Newcastle and they had this red jersey,” he said. “Red jersey, red shorts, red socks.

“For the first couple times we played in it we didn’t win. I said, ‘Who designed this jersey’. They said ‘Pierre over there with the ponytail’. I said we’re playing in our old jerseys, I don’t give a rat’s arse what you say.”

Warriors boss Cameron George was quoted ahead of the season when the design was first revealed to fans online that everyone was going to “make fun” of them.

“We even put a f—ing jumper up (online) and everyone in Australia and New Zealand made fun of us and takes the piss out of us,” George said as part of the All In documentary the club ran during the off-season.

“Well f— it. Let’s put that s— aside, do it for our fans, they’re the most important part of this. And let’s do it for ourselves.”