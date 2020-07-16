NRL news | Latrell Mitchell should return to centre due to Damien Cook impact, legends say

Latrell Mitchell isn’t giving Test hooker Damien Cook adequate attacking support at South Sydney and should revert from fullback to centre.

That’s the verdict of NRL greats Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns, despite Mitchell’s increasingly impressive form at No.1.

While the reigning Dally M Centre of the Year is leaning on his strengths as a backline threat, Fittler and Johns said that for a modern fullback, he wasn’t following the ball and offering enough support to Cook through the middle of the field.

Mitchell got a couple of votes for best centre in this week’s NRL Player Poll, despite no longer playing the position. For Johns, the rationale is simple: “That’s his spot.”

“Everyone wants him back in the centres,” Fittler said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“It’d be interesting at South Sydney because Cody [Walker] and those blokes would get him the ball. Cody, he’s good at that; he can play footy from all over the field.

“At the moment, Latrell’s still working out his way to get into the team [structures].

“I think that’s where you look at Damien Cook from the hooker point of view, he most probably misses a fullback like a James Tedesco or someone who just sort of helps him around the ruck with that attack in the team. Latrell doesn’t really do that that much.”

Johns said that Tedesco and Tom Trbojevic had mastered support play up the middle of the field and that Mitchell didn’t offer the same threat.

“The hooker takes off, in boxing terms, and it’s a left jab. Then Tedesco and Turbo come with the right knockout punch. Souths haven’t got that,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

Cook has worked brilliantly with Tedesco in representative football for NSW and Australia.

The fleet-footed No.9 hasn’t been in top form so far this season, even copping a warning from Blues great Peter Sterling that his Origin jersey was in danger.