NRL news ,Andrew Johns throws support behind rapidly increasing six-again count

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has thrown his support behind the NRL’s six-again rule as critics start to mount against the rising trend in referee calls adding a set of six to the attacking team.

The new rule was introduced at the resumption of the NRL season from the COVID-19 enforced break as a workaround for continued stoppages stemming from ruck infringements.

Heralded as a game-changer in its first week, the edict has seen a faster, more free-flowing version of rugby league – but at what cost?

Earlier, this week Sharks great Paul Gallen stressed we had already seen almost double on average the amount of six-again calls when compared to the ruck stoppages they were introduced to replace, which he argued put unnecessary pressure on defending sides.

Since round-three there has been 468 six-again calls awarded, at an average of 8.3 per game.

Not always one to side with the game’s lawmakers, Johns applauded the approach – particularly concerning the impact of infringements early in the set – as he urged the league to get with the program.

“Well don’t cheat in the ruck, it’s simple,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“A lot of those six-to-goes, I’d love to see the stats about how many were on play one or play two.

“If you hold the opposition down or win the ruck on the first play or the second play, generally for the rest of the set you will control the ruck.

“That’s why they’re working so hard at pushing the limits on the first and second tackle. Because, if you can really nullify that, then you can nullify the rest of the tackle count.

“We’ve got to keep them. It’s simple. Don’t cheat. You get a speeding ticket, don’t drive fast. Don’t cheat.”

Gallen didn’t mince his words on Nine’s 100% Footy earlier this week when he announced the league’s “honeymoon” period with the new rules was officially over.

Gus and Gal fire-up over six-again rule, again

“I said we were in a honeymoon period here with the referees and you were giving it to me,” he told NRL guru Phil Gould on the panel.

“This six-to-go rule at the moment, they are losing the plot the referees. Last year there was an average of about six ruck infringements a game, now there’s about 11 six-to-goes (at current rate) a game. That’s almost double.

“I told you this six to go rule would come back to bite everyone in the backside.”