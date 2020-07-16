Home Entertainment Nick Cannon Reveals Threats: People Are Calling Me An ‘Ungrateful N*gger!!’

Nick Cannon Reveals Threats: People Are Calling Me An ‘Ungrateful N*gger!!’

Nick Cannon has been trending online for two days after allegations that his Cannon’s Class podcast episode with Professor Griff was anti-Semitic — but he claims that he is now receiving threats and is being called “an ungrateful n*gger” as a result.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” Cannon says. “Instead, the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community.”

