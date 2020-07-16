Nick Cannon Reveals Threats: People Are Calling Me An ‘Ungrateful N*gger!!’

Nick Cannon has been trending online for two days after allegations that his Cannon’s Class podcast episode with Professor Griff was anti-Semitic — but he claims that he is now receiving threats and is being called “an ungrateful n*gger” as a result.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” Cannon says. “Instead, the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community.”

He continued, “My hope and original goal was to use this moment to show healing and acceptance and prayed that Viacom would use their powers for good. Instead, I am now receiving death threats, hate messages calling me an ungrateful n*gger and beyond. Viacom’s goal to keep me from providing for my family and lineage will be foiled,” the comedian continues.

He is also demanding ownership of his show, Wild ‘n Out.

“But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar ‘Wild ‘n Out’ brand that I created,” he says. “and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”