Nick Cannon Announces That He’ll Be Taking Some Time Away From His Radio Show

By now you all may know that ViacomCBS terminated their relationship with Nick Cannon following the remarks he made about white people, which have been described as anti-Semitic. Nick responded and expressed his disappointment in Viacom’s decision, while also issuing an apology to the Jewish community.

However, it looks like Nick will be taking this time to not only reflect on his many ventures when it comes to television, but he will also be taking some time from his morning radio show.

Since last year, Nick Cannon has been hosting “Nick Cannon Mornings,” on Power 106, but it looks like things will be paused at the moment given the current climate of things.

On Thursday, Nick took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He said, “I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together. I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders, and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.”

According to Variety, Nick’s radio show entered national syndication back in January through Skyview Networks.

The network also released a statement and said, “Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused, and while we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy. uring this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94