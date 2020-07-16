NFLPA confirms 72 players tested positive for coronavirus

The NFL Players Association confirmed on Thursday that 72 NFL players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of July 10.

With the NFL and NFLPA still negotiating terms for the safe opening of training camps scheduled for July 28, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote that roughly 2.5% of union members tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the NFL wants to place players who test positive for the coronavirus on the non-football injury list, which gives clubs an option to withhold pay for those athletes. The NFLPA is fighting this issue less than two weeks before training camp sessions are set to begin.

It remains uncertain how the NFL and NFLPA will protect players who wish to opt out of participating during the uncontrolled virus outbreak. The MLB, NHL, NBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League all amended collective bargaining agreements to account for those who elected to not play this summer.

The 2020 NFL season is set to begin on Sept. 10.