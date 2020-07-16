NFLPA: 72 NFL players test positive for COVID-19 | NFL News







The NFL players’ association has reported that 72 NFL players had tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 10.

Training camps are scheduled to open in under two weeks’ time as the NFL continues with its plans to kick off the regular season on September 10.

A number of teams are anticipating reduced capacities or no fans at all at stadiums on game days in order to uphold social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Philadelphia recently ordered that all Eagles home games be played in empty stadiums at Lincoln Financial Field.

With players set to report to training camps on July 28, ESPN reported that the NFL and the players’ association (NFLPA) have been negotiating COVID-19 protocols, including how to classify a player’s potential positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The NFLPA also included data on the concentration of coronavirus in each team’s market, finding that the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars’ metropolitan areas led in the 14-day average of daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

New cases of COVID-19 are surging in several US states, with Florida announcing 13,965 new cases and 156 deaths on Thursday – its largest one-day increase in deaths from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

