NFL to create COVID-19 classification for players

After much discussion on the topic, the league and union have agreed to a modification of IR rules. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, players who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on a new COVID-19 list.

Once a player has been placed on the list, his roster spot may be taken by a player who has tested negative. Players on the COVID-19 list will be eligible to practice after three weeks, though he must be returned to the active roster within three weeks after that. If he is not able to return to the active roster, he will be placed on season-ending injured reserve or released with an injury settlement.

Critically, players who find themselves on the COVID-19 list will receive their normal salaries. That seems like an obvious point, but given the history of negotiations between the union and the league, one can never take anything for granted.

Team owners are expected to hold a virtual meeting Friday to discuss, among other things, whether training camp can start on time. Player opt-outs and testing protocols are also likely to be on the agenda, but it’s encouraging that this important step has already been taken.