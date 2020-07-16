Netflix shares drop after forecasting paid subscriber additions below estimates for third quarter

Article content

Netflix Inc. on Thursday forecast paid subscriber additions for the third quarter below estimates, in an early sign that the lockdown boost to streaming may be waning as stay-at-home orders ease, sending shares down 10 per cent.

The company said it expects to add 2.5 million paid subscribers globally in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting it to add 5.35 million subscribers, according to Refinitiv data.

The streaming giant also said it appointed Ted Sarandos co-chief executive officer along with current chief Reed Hastings. Sarandos was previously the chief content officer.

More On This Topic

The coronavirus-induced layoffs and furloughs across industries coupled with easing lockdown rules may dampen the boom in demand for streaming services as people prioritize stepping out of their homes.

Revenue for the company rose 24.9 per cent to US$6.15 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of US$6.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix added 10.09 million paid subscribers globally during the second quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of 8.07 million.

© Thomson 2020