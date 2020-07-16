Netflix Q2 earnings: Stock plummets after Ted Sarandos is named co-CEO

Shares of Netflix plummeted following the news that chief content officer Ted Sarandos has been named co-chief executive of the streaming giant alongside Reed Hastings.

Netflix’s stock price dropped as low as $461 after the bell from an earlier peak of $534 in mid-day trading.

The news was announced in a letter to shareholders that accompanied Netflix’s second quarter earnings report posted on Thursday.

Sarandos will remain in the role of chief content officer in addition to his new co-CEO role, Netflix said.

“Ted has been my partner for decades,” said Hastings in the letter. “This change makes formal what was already informal—that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.