Netflix Q2 earnings: Stock plummets after Ted Sarandos is named co-CEO

Shares of Netflix plummeted following the news that chief content officer Ted Sarandos has been named co-chief executive of the streaming giant alongside Reed Hastings.
Netflix’s stock price dropped as low as $461 after the bell from an earlier peak of $534 in mid-day trading.
The news was announced in a letter to shareholders that accompanied Netflix’s second quarter earnings report posted on Thursday.
Sarandos will remain in the role of chief content officer in addition to his new co-CEO role, Netflix said.
“Ted has been my partner for decades,” said Hastings in the letter. “This change makes formal what was already informal—that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.