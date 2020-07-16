NBC Orders Social Experiment From Ava DuVernay, Families Trade Lives

RELATED STORIES

NBC has greenlit an unscripted family social experiment created by Ava DuVernay — and born of an idea that came to the Academy Award nominee/Emmy winner during these “strange” times we now live in.

Each episode of Home Sweet Home will tap two families who lead very different lives for a life-changing experience through a full-immersion cultural experiment. The show aims to chronicle “the fierce curiosity and sense of adventure it takes to walk a mile in another person’s shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them in intimate and dynamic ways.”

“The idea for Home Sweet Home,” DuVernay said in a statement, “came to me during the strange and important times we’re all experiencing. The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common – concerns with health, safety, justice and community. These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I’m thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common.”

“We are honored to partner with Ava for the first time to bring Home Sweet Home to life at NBC,” said NBC’s reality-TV chief, Meredith Ahr. “Led by Ava’s powerful and hopeful creative vision, these stories will reveal genuine moments of change that we hope will spark thought-provoking conversations and encourage compassion, empathy and understanding.”

DuVernay will serve as executive producer, along with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.