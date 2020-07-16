NBA brings renowned chef to bubble amid food complaints

There has been a handful of instances recently where players have griped about the lackluster quality of meals being served to them in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. Arguably to no surprise, the league has since responded to player criticism of the perceptively questionable food options.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports that the NBA has recruited renowned executive chef Shawn Loving to the Walt Disney World Resort campus to make adjustments to the meals provided to players, coaches and team staffs.

Loving comes with solid credentials in the NBA world, having served as chef for both Team USA basketball and the Detroit Pistons.

While Vardon’s article suggests the controversy over meal quality was somewhat overblown, evidence has surfaced that provides some justification for why some players have panned the food in the Orlando bubble.