Nationals may have to relocate home games due to pandemic

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to begin defending their World Series title on July 23 versus the New York Yankees.

One week before the first pitch is delivered, neither the Nationals nor Yankees know where that game will occur.

On Thursday, Jesse Dougherty, Dave Sheinen and Julie Zauzmer of the Washington Post reported that D.C. guidelines may prevent the club from hosting games at Nationals Park. According to the story, local authorities are unwilling to wave protocols that call for anybody exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine and self-isolate for 14 days.

Washington reportedly is exploring hosting games in Fredericksburg, Va., or West Palm Beach, Fla. The club’s Single-A affiliate is located in Fredericksburg, while its spring training facilities are in Florida.

Per Jose Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Dodgers could also face quarantine restrictions during the uncontrolled virus outbreak that has caused some cities to roll back previous reopening plans.