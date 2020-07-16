nasscom: Nasscom, 11 tech industry associations form Global Technology and Business Services Council – Latest News

Twelve independent organisations representing technology and business services sector across the globe, including India’s IT body Nasscom, have joined hands to launch the Global Technology and Business Services Council (GT,amp;BSC). The council aims to demonstrate how the global tech industry dealt with the COVID-19 crisis ensuring business continuity and employee safety, the critical support it provides to various sectors, and the role of highly skilled tech workers and the “essential services” they provide, a statement said.

GT,amp;BSC includes associations from Bosnia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Egypt, India, Latin America, Latvia, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, the US and the UK, and collectively represent the interests of over 10,000 organisations, including multi-nationals, indigenous tech companies, SMEs, and start-ups.

“The one thing that is common in keeping multiple industries afloat during these trying times and enabling them to transform into digital businesses is ‘technology’.



“Shared efforts by governments, international organisation and global businesses remind us of our connectivity and interdependency and why it is important to retain the global nature of the tech industry,” Nasscom Vice President Global Trade Development Shivendra Singh said.

This is a time for collaboration, harnessing investment and innovation from around the world to maximise the speed and depth of economic recovery in all countries, he added.

Nasscom is also a signatory to the global business community call by the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), US, to policymakers worldwide to adopt clear and consistent guidance on including technology workers as those providing essential services.

This is also in alignment with recent guidance published by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that designates key categories of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) workers as essential services, the statement said.

The council, from hereon, will promote the industry globally, capture and share value creation, demonstrate the innovations it drives, provide a global network to share best practice, work collaboratively on global research programmes and thought leadership and represent the interests of the sector to multiple stakeholders, the statement said.