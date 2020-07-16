Moto G8 Power Lite gets a price hike of Rs 500, now selling at Rs 9,499 – Mobiles News

It was earlier this month that Motorola increased the price of the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone and now the company has done it for the Moto G8 Power Lite.

To recall, the smartphone was launched at Rs 8,999 for the single storage variant it is available in.

Moto G8 Power Lite new price

After the price revision, the Moto G8 Power Lite is listed at Rs 9,499. The single storage variant which offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has got a price hike of Rs 500.

The new price of the Moto G8 Power Lite is reflecting on the Flipkart India website. Clicking on the ‘Buy now’ option redirects to Flipkart where the new price is Rs 9,499.

Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone specifications

In terms of specs, the Motorola G8 Power Lite offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display (1080×2340 pixel resolution). The handset comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the Motorola G8 Lite offers 10W fast charging support. The device is equipped with a microSD card slot that can be used to expand the storage.

For imaging duties, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup that has a 16MP main sensor (f/2.0 aperture), 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). On the front, the smartphone has a single sensor 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Running on Android 10 smartphone comes in two colour options of Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. In terms of connectivity, it includes 4G VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, infrared, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port.

