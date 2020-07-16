Migos Sue Talent Attorney Over Conflict Of Interest

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Atlanta rap group, Migos, is suing a talent lawyer for charging them too much as well as a conflict of interest with their management company, Quality Control.

According to the lawsuit filed against Damien Granderson, they group says that he abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and that he “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars.” The group alleges “glaring conflicts of interest” on Granderson’s behalf.

