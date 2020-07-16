Michelle Obama Is Launching A New Podcast On Spotify!

It looks like we’ll be getting some more amazing content from our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama. On Thursday, she took to social media to announce the “Michelle Obama Podcast,” which is launching later this month.

According to Variety, our Forever FLOTUS’ new podcast is the first project under her and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground media production company. Back in 2019, it was announced that they landed a multiyear pact with the streaming provider.

Michelle said, “My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives. Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

The podcast will feature various guests, including Michelle’s mother Marian Robinson, and older brother Craig Robinson. As well as, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone.

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer said, “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”

Earlier this year, Michelle Obama released her documentary “Becoming,” on Netflix. The film followed Michelle as she toured across the world in support of her best selling book “Becoming.”

The Michelle Obama Podcast launches on July 29th

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94