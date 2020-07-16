Messi calls Barcelona ‘weak’ after Real Madrid win La Liga title

Barcelona captain and superstar Lionel Messi lashed out at his team after Thursday’s results saw rivals Real Madrid win their first La Liga title since 2017.

Barcelona’s shocking 2-1 defeat to Osasuna coupled with Real’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal dropped Barca to seven points beneath the champions with one match remaining on the domestic calendar.

Per ESPN’s Sam Marsden, Messi was brutally honest about his club after the loss amid rumors that he could leave the Spanish giants when the summer transfer window opens.

“We didn’t expect or want it to end in this way, but it’s a reflection of our season. [We’ve been] an inconsistent, weak team that has been beaten in intensity and enthusiasm. It has been easy to score goals against us. “Madrid did what they had to do. They haven’t lost a game since the restart, which deserves credit, but we have helped them by dropping points we should not have dropped.”We must be self-critical, starting with the players, but across the whole club. Madrid won all their games but we are Barcelona and we’re obliged to win every game. We have to look at ourselves, not the opposition, and the performances in recent games have left a lot to be desired.”

While Real Madrid won 10 consecutive matches following the restart of the season suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona dropped points on four occasions from June through July 15 and lost a two-point advantage they held when leagues around the world halted play.

Barcelona must get past Napoli on Aug. 8 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 showdown back in February.