Masika Kalysha Defends Nick Cannon: ViacomCBS Loves A Broken, Black Home!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Reality television star Masika Kalysha has spoken out in defense of Nick Cannon, who was recently dropped by ViacomCBS after being accused of making anti-Semitic remarks during an interview with Professor Griff.

“D*mn @NickCannon now u see what I was talkin about. Y’all know @ViacomCBS blackballed me from wild n out, Hollywood squares, love & listings & every show they could bc I refused to film degrading dumb ass fake sh*t made to tarnish my image & integrity,” she tweeted.

