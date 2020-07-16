Married Man BUSTED When Pics w/ Side Chick Go Viral On TV As #CoupleGoals!!

A married man from Virginia is going viral on Twitter this morning, after being caught cheating with his side chick – as images of the two went viral as #couplegoals.

The man, whose name is Baxter Jackson responded to an ad for a “stranger photoshoot” and that’s where the magic began. He posed with a woman, who also answered the ad, Heather John and immediately the chemistry between them was magic.

The only problem is – Baxter is married.

The photographer behind the stranger photoshoot was Cassie Bailey, who was looking for two complete strangers to take part in a photography experiment called a “stranger shoot.”

Baxter and Heather’s pictures were so captivating, that after going viral on Facebook and Twitter, they even made the local news.

That’s when Baxter’s wife learned about his “photoshoot.”

She posted a series of angry messages on the social media platform, before announcing that the couple are now “separated.”

And as for Baxter and Heather. Well it looks like they are going to be a couple now. Heather posted a pic with Baxter on her social media page.