Married Man BUSTED When Pics w/ Side Chick Go Viral On TV As #CoupleGoals!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-

3

A married man from Virginia is going viral on Twitter this morning, after being caught cheating with his side chick – as images of the two went viral as #couplegoals.

The man, whose name is Baxter Jackson responded to an ad for a “stranger photoshoot” and that’s where the magic began. He posed with a woman, who also answered the ad, Heather John and immediately the chemistry between them was magic.

