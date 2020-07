A woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and a man is believed to have been shot dead by police at a park in Melbourne’s north-west.

Police have swarmed John Coutts Reserve at Gladstone Park.

Aerial images captured by shows two people being attended to by paramedics, who arrived on scene just after 3.30pm.

There has been a suspected police shooting at a Melbourne park. (Nine)

Police have swarmed the scene in Gladstone Park. (Nine)

The exact circumstances of the incident is not yet known.

Residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots being fired.