LSU coach Ed Orgeron: ‘We need football’

With America very much still in a nationwide pandemic, colleges have been forced to reconsider if sports should be played at all in the fall. But LSU coach Ed Orgeron says that America needs football more than ever and that it absolutely should not be canceled.

“We need to play. This state needs it; this country needs it,” Orgeron said.

It’s a nice sentiment but perhaps not a realistic one, especially for LSU, as cases in Louisiana are currently increasing at an alarming rate. But that does not seem to deter Orgeron, who made an appeal to college football being a fundamental part of the soul of America.

“I don’t think we can take this away from our players, take this away from our state and our country,” Orgeron said. “We need football. Football is the lifeblood of our country.”

Many may agree with Orgeron’s words but that still may not be enough, as several conferences, including the Ivy League and Independence League, have already shut down all fall sports. And while the SEC has not made any official decisions, conference commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN radio that “we are running out of time to correct and get things right.”

Unless the country is able to turn things around in the next few weeks, it seems highly unlikely that college sports will be played. Because while professional athletes may be willing to put themselves at risk, college athletes will have far less motivation to do so, since they aren’t even compensated.