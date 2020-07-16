Logitech unveils new Folio Touch keyboard + trackpad case for 11-inch iPad Pro

Logitech has unveiled a new Logitech Folio Touch keyboard case with trackpad for the 11-inch iPad Pro. This follows the release of the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for the iPad 7, which we reviewed in-depth earlier this year.

The Folio Touch connects to the iPad Pro via the iPad’s Smart Connector. There’s a built-in kickstand on the back, which isn’t great for lapability, but does allow the keyboard to fold all the way back. The Smart Connector integration means there is no need to charge the Folio Touch, as it draws power from the iPad Pro itself.

The keyboard features a full row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, including quick access to the home screen, screen brightness, volume media controls, and more. Plus, the keys themselves are backlit. Logitech touts that the Folio Touch features a laptop-like design that brings flexibility and protection with its adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard:

“The Folio Touch brings a familiar and comfortable laptop keyboard layout to iPad Pro users with incredible flexibility and protection,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch, watch videos, or read.”

iPadOS 13.4 added a variety of new optimizations to the iPad experience for trackpads. These features work not only with Apple’s own Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, but also with third-party accessories and standalone trackpads. These optimizations are what Logitech is tapping into with its growing lineup of keyboard and trackpad cases.

The Logitech Folio Touch will be available this month for $159.99 through Logitech’s website and through the Apple Online Store. As of right now, there is no news on when to expect a version of the Logitech Folio Touch for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our full review of the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for the iPad 7 right here.

