Kyler Murray is very upset with his low Madden 21 rating: ‘I thought y’all were joking’

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
4

Kyler Murray is sensing a bit of disrespect.

The Cardinals quarterback is entering his second year — and his second appearance in the Madden NFL franchise — and figured to be a lock for a much improved quarterback in this year’s game.

Instead, Murray ranked 21st among QBs with a 77 overall rating — pretty low if you consider his physical talents and decent production in 2019. On Thursday during ESPN’s “First Take,” Murray kept his cool, but clearly wasn’t happy about such a low score.

“Honestly, I thought y’all were joking when you said that,” Murray said. “I ended the year at a 77. I can’t really say everything I want to say on the air right now, but I kind of take it as disrespect, but it is what it is. Like I said, I’ll let my play speak for itself, so hopefully it’ll bump up during the year.”

MORE: Madden rookie ratings — Murray ranks 1 point higher than Bengals’ Burrow

Murray says he’s spoken with people who work on the long-running football sim video game, and he’s let them know his complaints about the series. (Maybe the lack of a decent franchise mode?)

“I’m really shocked that I’m a 77 overall. I don’t really know what to say. Ah, man. That’s tough.”

But Murray understands that he’s not exactly in 99 Club overall. Serving up just a bit of humble pie to … himself? … when he said where he thinks he should have ranked overall in the game.

“At least in the 80s,” he said. … “Someone in the Madden office is trying to hold me back.”

The Cardinals quarterback is coming off a strong rookie season in which he exhibited his throwing strength and speed, two of his best traits in Madden ’21. He has a 91 overall speed rating along with a 90 throw power rating. None of this reaction comes as a surprise, though, since Murray is pretty vocal about ratings in the video game over the last few days during the ratings release on ESPN.

Considering that Murray ranks just a single point higher than rookie QB Joe Burrow — who has yet to take a snap in the NFL — and a few points higher than Dolphins’ rookie Tua Tagovailoa, maybe he’s got a point.

Madden ratings wax and wane throughout the year, so look for Murray to make good on his words to end up with a higher rating by the end of the season. That could be a great thing for Murray, but a very bad thing for the rest of the NFC West.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR