Kieran Foran facing mammoth pay cut to stay at Bulldogs

Kieran Foran is facing a pay cut of at least $800,000 a season if he wants to remain at the Bulldogs beyond 2020.

The club has offered the 30-year-old a 12-month extension, but according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the deal is worth no more than $400,000, a far cry from his current $1.2m contract.

Concerns over Foran’s fitness are one of the reasons behind the much-reduced deal, with the star half only playing 32 of a possible 57 matches since he joined the club.

Foran is reportedly reluctant to commit to the Bulldogs without knowing who will coach the team in 2021.

Dean Pay left the club on Monday, with Steve Georgallis appointed to the job on an interim basis. Penrith’s assistant coach Trent Barrett is the front-runner to take over in 2021.

Foran could also be lured back to Manly, where he began his career, by his old coach Des Hasler.

The prospect of finishing his career with the struggling Bulldogs may not appeal to Foran, with Immortal Andrew Johns saying it could take five years for the club to be competing for a spot in the finals.

“They’ve got a $3 million war chest but the problem is, whoever they buy they’re going to have to pay overs for,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“This will not be a short-term [fix], two or three years. Whoever goes into the Bulldogs as the coach needs to recruit the best assistants, the best junior coaches; so they need to educate all the way through. They need to educate right from the juniors, right through.

“This may take five years before they get back and start competing for that top eight. It is a massive job.”

The club is rife with infighting, with NRL great Laurie Daley urging Barrett not to take the coaching job, despite the club having money to spend on the player market.

“I think the Bulldogs would be an attractive proposition for a coach if they didn’t have all this boardroom drama going on,” Daley said on Radio’s The Big Sports Breakfast.

“I think if you had that stability there and you knew you had the support, I think they’d be in a good position because they’ve got money available, they can go to the market, they can attract players.”