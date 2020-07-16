Khloe Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson “Surprises the Hell Out of Me”

And, with her ongoing battle with migraines, we’re sure the help has been appreciated.

During her exclusive chat with Justin, Khloe discussed her partnership with Nurtec ODT and their “Take Back Today” campaign. Khloe, who has suffered from migraines since “about the 6th grade,” sounded off on her experience with the pill.

“So many people suffer from migraines, predominantly women, and they really are something that can be debilitating,” she shared. “It’s a dissolvable pill, an oral dissolvable pill. Something I have been able to take that’s been one of the very few things that helped me with migraines, especially during quarantine.”

She did note that a listed side effect is nausea.

