Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney Has Returned To Filming ‘KUWTK’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Kourtney Kardashian quit Keeping Up With The Kardashian after her brawl with her sister, Kim Kardashian aired — but her sister Khloe has revealed that Kourtney has been filming with them.

“Currently, we are starting to film a little bit here and there, and Kourtney does want to film a little bit more, but at her own pace. That’s good and something exciting to look forward to,” she said on The View.

