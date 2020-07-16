Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney Has Returned To Filming ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian quit Keeping Up With The Kardashian after her brawl with her sister, Kim Kardashian aired — but her sister Khloe has revealed that Kourtney has been filming with them.

“Currently, we are starting to film a little bit here and there, and Kourtney does want to film a little bit more, but at her own pace. That’s good and something exciting to look forward to,” she said on The View.

When asked if she’d ever quit, it seems that Khloe is committed to the show for life.

“When you sign up for the show, you sign up to show the good and the bad. I respect my sister for doign what’s best for her well being and mental health. At the end of the day, we want Kourt to be happy and healthy, and she is that right now. She’s in a really great place and that makes me happy. For me, I’d probably think [about quitting] for a minute and need an afternoon to myself, but I’m good to go. I love what I do. I don’t really think those thoughts for too long.”